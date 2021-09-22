Lionel Messi has suffered from a knee injury and has already been ousted from the Ligue 1 match against Metz. Now, here's another piece of news that will only add to the disappointment of the PSG fans. So the former Barcelona player might be available for the Champions League 2021-22 match against Manchester City. The UCL match between the two teams will be held on September 29, 2021, in Paris. Messi had been hit on his left knee during the game against Lyon and was even subbed during the match. Lionel Messi Ruled Out of Metz vs PSG Ligue 1 Match Due to Knee Injury.

In fact, this evoked quite a negative reaction from the fans and even Messi was quite annoyed being subbed. The official website of the Paris Saint Germain had announced on their website that Messi will undergo a few scans and the follow-up tests will be conducted in 24-48 hours. "Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone" read PSG's official medical bulletin. "A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours."

This only means that PSG could have a few selection issues and Messi might not be a part of the playing XI. Messi has had quite a tough time at PSG as his employers are still waiting for the Argentine to score his first goal for the team. With the former Barcelona captain being ousted from the team due to an injury, the fans will also have to wait for his first goal for PSG.

