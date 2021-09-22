League leaders Paris Saint Germain will take on FC Metz in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz on September 22, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have had contrasting starts to their seasons and find themselves in opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Metz vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Ruled Out of Metz vs PSG Ligue 1 Match Due to Knee Injury.

PSG have maintained a perfect record so far in the league, getting better of challengers Lyon on the weekend to make it six wins out of six. However, the Parisians are to be without star man Lionel Messi for this clash after the Argentine picked up a knee injury. Meanwhile, Metz have been below par this season, winless after six games, three draws and currently find themselves on the foot of the table, something they will be hoping to change.

When is Metz vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Metz vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Metz vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Metz vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India.

Metz vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Metz vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can also catch updates of PSG vs Lyon football match on social media.

