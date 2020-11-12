London [UK], November 12 (ANI): England's Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight are all set to lead London Spirit's men's and women's teams respectively after the team retained them for The Hundred, to be played in 2021.

"London Spirit have their captains. Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight are officially retained for the 2021 season of The Hundred," The Hundred said in a statement.

Moreover, Naomi Dattani and Dan Lawrence have also been retained by London Spirit.

After being retained, Morgan, in a statement, said: "I am delighted to be retained as Captain of London Spirit. We have the makings of a great squad and I'm looking forward to playing at the Home of Cricket in this exciting new format. I believe we will have a great blend of skills both in the squad and our coaching staff and I can't wait to get going."

Whereas, Knight said: "It is a real honour to be retained as skipper for next year. We are beginning to build an exciting side and hopefully, we can make a real impact on the pitch."

"While it was obviously disappointing that the competition wasn't able to take place this year, The Hundred promises to be a real leap forward for our sport and I can't wait to lead the side in 2021," she added. (ANI)

