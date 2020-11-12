Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah have attended the launch of ICC T20I Men’s World Cup 2021. The BCCI is quite confident of hosting the event despite the fears of COVID-19. India was confirmed as the host for the tournament after the mega-event was called off. The T20 World Cup 2020 was supposed to be held in November but due to the menace of COVID-19, the tournament had been postponed. The launch witnessed the participation of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah. The BCCI President shared the pictures of the launch on the social media account. ICC T20 World Cup: India to Host 2021 Edition, Australia Gets 2022.

Owing to the COVID-19 menace there were still doubts if the tournament will be held in India. The ICC spokesperson had confirmed that the tournament will be held by India. Jay Shah in the release stated that the BCCI will leave no stone to ensure safety standards. “The BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event is taken care of,” Shah was quoted as saying in an ICC statement. Now let's have a look at the picture shared by Sourav Ganguly.

View this post on Instagram Launch of ICC world T20 for india 21... A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on Nov 12, 2020 at 5:39am PST

Apart from Test-playing nations Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies, the tournament will also feature its newest qualified member Papua New Guinea besides Namibia, Netherlands, Oman and Scotland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).