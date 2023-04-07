Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3/18) starred with the bat and the ball. He blew away the Sunrisers top-order to restrict them to a paltry 121/8 before scoring a vital 34 off 23 balls to give LSG their second win of the season.

Also Read | MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 12.

Opting bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as Krunal took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya Takes 3/18 As Lucknow Super Giants Restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8.

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/18).

Lucknow Super Giants: 127 for 5 in 16 overs (KL Rahul 35, Krunal Pandya 34; Adil Rashid 2/23).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)