It is the clash of titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 12 as Mumbai Indians (MI), in their first home game of the season, host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for MI vs CSK's best Dream11 fantasy team tips and suggestions. MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 12 in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to register their first win of the season as they face familiar foes CSK. The former champions lost their opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away game. CSK, on the other hand, have played two matches thus far, winning one and losing one. CSK found victory in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants at home after going down against defending champions Gujarat Titans in an away fixture. MI vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Cricket Stadium.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Devon Conway (CSK) and Ishan Kishan (CSK) can be our picks as wicket-keepers for MI vs CSK fantasy team.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In a batting heavy Dream11 team we will pick Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Tim David (MI) in MI vs CSK Dream11 team.

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the MI vs CSK match, we will go with three all-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ben Stokes (CSK) and Moeen Ali (CSK) our Dream11 fantasy team. MS Dhoni Inaugurates 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial at Wankhede Stadium Where His Iconic Six Landed (Watch Video).

MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jofra Archer (MI) and Deepak Chahar (CSK) can be the bowlers in your MI vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) could be named the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team MI vs CSK, whereas Moeen Ali (CSK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

