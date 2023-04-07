Lucknow, Apr 7: Lucknow Super Giants, led by spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121 for eight in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Opting bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as the top order was blown away by Krunal (3/18), who took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram. Ayush Badoni Replaces Amit Mishra As Lucknow Super Giants' Impact Player Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/18).

