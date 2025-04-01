Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) Sent into bat, Lucknow Super Giants made 171 for seven against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG with 44 off 30 balls, while Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28) and Abdul Samad (27) too contributed with the bat to some extent.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hamilton.

Arshdeep Singh (3/43) was the most successful bowler for PBKS.

.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Brief Scores.

Lucknow Super Giants: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 44; Arshdeep Singh 3/43).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)