Real Madrid will be facing Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga with the Los Blancos trailing arch rivals Barcelona by three points. The title race is getting intense with each remaining game like a virtual final for these two top teams. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will shift his focus away from the league and in the Copa Del Rey where they face Real Sociedad in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Opponents Real Sociedad are 10th in the standings and have managed just two wins in their last five matches played. It will be a tough away battle for them, and they need to play well to turn the tie on its head. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals in Debut Season For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni will all be part of the playing eleven for Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe will be the front two for the home side with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham on the wings. Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio should partner in central defence for the Los Blancos.

Ander Barrenetxea is available for selection once again for Real Sociedad after serving suspension. Mikel Oyarzabal will be leading the forward line in a 4-3-3 formation with Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea for company. Luka Sucic and Pablo Marin will form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad in the second leg of the semifinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Wednesday, April 02. The Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain will host the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Lot Of Advice', Kylian Mbappe Praises Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo After Equalling Club Record of Most Goals on Debut Season For Real Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs 25. Expect a quality game of football with Real Madrid securing a 2-1 win here.

