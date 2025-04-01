After winning the first of the three matches in the bilateral ODI series against Pakistan, the New Zealand national cricket team are set to host the Green Shirts again for the second ODI. While the Pakistan national cricket team would look to win the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2025, and level the series, hosts New Zealand will surely aim for a win, with a target to win the series early with a match in hand. The NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI would mean a lot for Pakistan as they were bullied in the T20I series, losing 4-1, now losing the ODI series will add to more shame in this tour. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman To Miss Second ODI vs Pakistan With Hamstring Injury.

In New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2025, the Black Caps earned a comfortable win, with a perfectly equipped strategy. Pakistan were short by 73 runs of the massive 344/9 runs New Zealand put on board. It was an all-round performance from the hosts, just like in the four T20Is they won beforehand.

Pakistan did try to give a fight in the first ODI, especially with the bat. Their star batters were fighting hard to play long, but regular fall of wickets and a big required run-rate came in the middle of their mission. It's a do-or-die for the Pakistan cricket team here, and a far less dramatic situation for the New Zealand cricket team. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NZ vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team have clashed against each other in 120 ODIs. Out of which 55 ODIs have been won by the Black Caps, while the Green Shirts have come out victorious 61 times. Three ODIs ended in no result, while one solo match was tied.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Key Players

Name Daryl Mitchell Irfan Khan Niazi Muhammad Abbas Mohammad Ali Nathan Smith Usman Khan

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Key Battles

Daryl Mitchell struck an impressive and responsible 76-run knock, now with Mark Chapman injured and out, he will have more responsibilities in the middle-order. Irfan Khan Niazi, who went costly but picked a three-wicket haul also hunted a set Daryl Mitchell, whether he can again get him out will be a sight to see. Muhammad Abbas, who made headlines being a Pakistan-born player, debuting for New Zealand and striking the fastest fifty on his ODI debut will be at the centre of attraction in the NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 too. He could have hit more if Mohammad Ali didn't pick his wicket. Ali should surely look to target Muhammad Abbas again. Nathan Smith picked up a four-wicket haul in the first ODI, including the Pakistan opener Usman Khan, who was looking fine. Usman Khan should give his best to stay safe against the lethal bowling of Nathan Smith.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2. The NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 2025 will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5 TV channel in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK ODI 2025 will also be available for streaming viewing options on FanCode app, and the website. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hamilton.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

