Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy advanced to the pre-quarterfinal while Malvika Bansod failed to win her game in the Malaysia Masters 2023 on Wednesday.

Prannoy defeated Taiwanese badminton player Chou Tien Chen 16-21, 21-14, 21-13 in the Men's single. He lost his first set but made an impressive comeback and cliched two straight sets. On the other, Malvika lost to China's Wang Zhi Yi by 11-21, 13-21 in women's single.

Also Read | Naveen-ul-Haq Takes Four Wickets as Lucknow Super Giants Restrict Mumbai Indians to 182/8 in LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator.

Malvika Bansod had defeated Chinese Taipei player Hsiang Ti Lin by 21-12, 21-19 in 43 minutes to advance in the main draw.

Indian Badminton players Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha's journey ended in the Malaysia Masters 2023 as they faced defeat in straight sets in their women's singles matches.

Also Read | Ireland Announce Squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023; Stephen Doheny Misses Out.

Aakarshi who is placed 39th in the ranking was defeated by the world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. She lost straight sets by 17-21, 12-21. While the world No. 50, Ashmita's tournament ended after she lost the match against world no 9 Han Yue of China 17-21, 7-21.

India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth started their campaign at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 on a winning.

In her women's singles first-round match, the Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu won against Line Christophersen of Denmark.

Sindhu emerged victorious by 21-13, 17-21, 21-18. Sindhu made a great start, winning the first game comprehensively. In the second game, the Danish made a comeback and won a close-fought game. Sindhu managed to hold her nerves and despite Line's competitiveness, she won the final game by 21-18 to advance to the next round.

In his first-round men's singles match, Kidambi defeated France's Toma Junior Popov. The Indian made light work of Popov, defeating him within two straight games by 21-12, 21-16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)