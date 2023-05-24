Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

Also Read | Ireland Announce Squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023; Stephen Doheny Misses Out.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Jordi Alba, Barcelona Defender, Decides to Leave Club After Spending 11 Seasons.

Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)