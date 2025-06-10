Manchester, Jun 10 (AP) Two coaches who have been key to Liverpool's success in recent years joined Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Pepijn Lijnders, who was the long-time No. 2 to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will take over as City's assistant manager. The Dutchman left Liverpool and spent the first half of last season as head coach at Salzburg before getting fired.

Also Read | ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in Southampton.

James French comes directly from Liverpool to City as its new set-piece coach, ending his 13-year stay at Anfield during which time he worked as the opposition analyst.

“Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years," said Hugo Viana, City's new director of football.

Also Read | Uruguay vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of URU vs VEN on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

“Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played."

Lijnders and French will join City ahead of the Club World Cup starting on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)