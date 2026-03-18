Real Madrid have once again asserted their dominance in European football, eliminating Manchester City from the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive season. The Spanish titans secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, with a decisive brace from Vinicius Jr, sealing a commanding 5-1 aggregate win in the Round of 16. The result seesÁlvaro Arbeloa's side progress comfortably to the quarter-finals, extinguishing Manchester City's hopes of further European glory. Arda Guler Equals Record for Longest Goal in La Liga History, Turkish Player Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Elche Match.

Real Madrid Knocks Man City Out

Early Drama and Red Card Impact

The match, played in a high-intensity atmosphere, saw an early turning point that significantly altered the complexion of the contest. Real Madrid, holding a formidable 3-0 lead from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, capitalised on a critical error from Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. In the 22nd minute, Silva was shown a straight red card for handling a Vinicius Jr shot on the goal line, a decision confirmed by VAR. Vinicius Jr calmly converted the resulting penalty, putting Real Madrid ahead and extending their aggregate lead to 4-0, leaving the hosts with a seemingly insurmountable task.

Manchester City's Resilience and Vinicius Jr's Decisive Touch

Despite being reduced to ten men, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City displayed commendable resilience. Erling Haaland managed to level the score on the night in the 41st minute, tapping in a pass from Jeremy Doku to offer a glimmer of hope before half-time. PL 2025-26: Arsenal Winger Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Premier League Goal Scorer.

The second half saw both teams create chances, with several goals disallowed for offside, including efforts from City's Doku and Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. However, it was Vinicius Jr who had the final say, completing his brace with a close-range finish in the 93rd minute, sealing a 2-1 victory on the night and a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate triumph for Real Madrid.

Looking Ahead

Real Madrid's clinical performance, coupled with their first-leg dominance where Federico Valverde scored a hat-trick, ensured their passage to the next stage of Europe's elite club competition. The 15-time winners of the Champions League will now await the draw for the quarter-finals, where they will undoubtedly be considered strong contenders. For Manchester City, the defeat marks a disappointing end to their Champions League 2025-26 campaign, and they will now turn their attention to domestic competitions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).