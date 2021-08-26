Manchester [UK], August 26 (ANI): Premier League club Manchester City has entered talks with Serie A team Juventus to sign maverick Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per a report in Goal.com, Ronaldo is keen to leave Juventus after spending three years in Turin.

Manchester City has opened negotiations with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. However, nothing has been agreed thus far, but the talks are advancing.

Ronaldo, who had earlier represented Manchester United, had once famously remarked that he would never lineup for United's main rivals.

The Juventus striker was left out of the starting XI for the side's opening Serie A match of the 2021-22 season. The attacker had then come off the bench with 30 minutes left.

Earlier this week, Harry Kane ended all speculations of him joining Manchester City as he committed to staying with Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022 season. (ANI)

