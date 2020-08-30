West Yorkshire [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old custodian has completed his medical at Canalside and will now join Carlos Corberan's squad. He was born in Switzerland but has been capped 16 times by Portugal at Under-21 level.

He moved to Manchester United in 2012 and has made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils but has gained most of his senior experience through loan spells in England, Portugal and Scotland.

Huddersfield Town's Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, commented: "Following the injury to Ryan Schofield, we felt it was important to have another senior goalkeeper in the group. Being able to attract a player with Joel's ability shows the direction we are going in and that players believe they can develop under Carlos."

"Joel is a really interesting option for us and fits the way we want our goalkeepers to play. I'd like to thank Manchester United for their co-operation and for making this deal possible," Bromby added.

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan said Joel is the right choice custodian for the club.

"Joel Pereira is a player that covers all the demands we have from our goalkeepers. In terms of his reflexes, the domination of the box, covering spaces and distribution of the play - all of these abilities are something that are not easy to find in a keeper."

"For me it's a very positive reaction from the Club, in terms of getting a replacement from Ryan Schofield's injury. We are looking forward to working with players with potential that allow us to grow as a club," he added.

Joel will wear the number 44 shirt during his time with the club. (ANI)

