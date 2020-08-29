Shane Watson has posted a video on social media and has sent wishes to his colleague Suresh Raina who abruptly pulled out of the IPL 2020. Raina has abruptly pulled out of the IPL 2020 and has returned to India due to personal reasons. The official handle of the Chennai Super Kings informed the fans about the same. Now Watson, on his social media handle posted a video with the caption, "Thinking of you Suresh @sureshraina - you and your family are in my thoughts. You will be dearly missed here @chennaiipl. You have always been the heartbeat of the team so we will be doing everything we can to make you proud. Take care mate and stay safe." Suresh Raina’s Uncle Killed, Aunt Critical After Attack by Robbers in Punjab.

Raina has pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons and there is no clarity on why the left-hander has pulled out of the IPL 2020. However, a report fro Times of India stated, "Raina tried to get in touch with Stephen Fleming (head coach) and MS Dhoni (captain), who tried to calm him down. However, the franchise decided to allow him to return back to the country." Now let's have a look at the post by Watson below:

A few players from Chennai Super Kings camp have been tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined. Apart from Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been tested positive.

