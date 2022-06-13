Ottawa [Canada], June 13 (ANI): It was another good outing by the Indian para-badminton stars as they claimed 8 medals at the Canada Para-Badminton International that was held from June 8 to 12 in Ottawa, Canada.

Out of the nine, two are gold medals, one is a silver medal and the remaining six are triumphs in bronze.

For Manasi Joshi, the winning streak continues as she bagged the fourth title of the year in the Women's Singles SL3 category.

The other gold medal for India was won by Manisha Ramdass as she defeated Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist Akiko Sugino 27-25 21-9 in the final clash.

Tokyo gold medallist Pramod Bhagat clinched the silver medal in the Men's Singles SL3 event. The ace shuttler went down to England's Daniel Bethell.

The one-hour six minutes match was closely contested and went down to the wire. The World No 1 went down 14-21 in the opening set but came back strongly to win the second set 21-09.

The third set was closely fought and Bethell held his nerve to win the decider 21-15. The ace shuttler gave it all but fell short and had to settle for silver medal.

Pramod Bhagat continued his brilliant run of ending up in the medals tally, he had recently won 2 golds at Bahrain Para-Badminton International and also another gold at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International in Dubai.

On the other hand in men's singles, Nitesh Kumar (Men's Singles SL3), Tarun Dhillon (Men's Singles SL4), and Ruthick Raghupathi (Men's Singles SU5), won bronze medals in their respective matches.

While in Parul Parmar (Women's Singles SL3) won bronze in the women's category. India's Ruthick Raghupathi and Manasi Joshi (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5) and Nitesh Kumar and Tarun Dhillon (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4) claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories, taking India's total tally up to 9. (ANI)

