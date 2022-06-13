The third match of the ongoing T20 series between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played on 14 June 2022 (Tuesday) at Dr. Y.S.R ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IND vs SA third T20 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match At Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium

South Africa outshined India in the second T20 of the three-match series as the visitors won by four wickets to take a 2-0 lead. India, after batting first were able to put up 148 runs on the board with Shreyas Iyer's 40 off 35 balls at the top and Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 30 off 21, aiding the side to reach a decent total. In response, Heinrich Klaasen's superb 81 off 46 balls smoothly led Proteas to their second consecutive win despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar's commendable spell of 4 for 13.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant (IND), Heinrich Klaasen (SA) be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ishan Kishan (IND), and David Miller (SA) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND) and Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be our all-rounders

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Kagiso Rabada (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), and Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Heinrich Klaasen (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ishan Kishan (IND), David Miller (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Kagiso Rabada (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Ishan Kishan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

