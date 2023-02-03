Ras Al Khaimah, Feb 3 (PTI) India's Manu Gandas missed the cut on his debut at the Ras Al Khaimah Championships despite an even par second round at the Al Hamra Golf Course here.

Gandas, No. 1 on the Indian PGTI Tour in 2022, who earned a card into the DP World Tour, shot 75 on the first day and added an even par 72 with three birdies and as many bogeys on the second day.

He will now play in the DP World Tour events in Singapore and Thailand next.

Meanwhile, Poland's first winner on DP World Tour, Adrian Meronk, one of the members of the Continental Europe team, which won the Hero Cup last month, moved into shared lead at the halfway stage of the USD 2 million event.

Meronk followed his first round 68 with a superb 65 to get to 11-under and shared the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard's, whose twin brother won the event last year.

Hojgaard carded 66-67 while Scotland's David Law shot 69-64 to be part of the leading trio.

Overnight leader Japan's Ryo Hisatsune (64-70) dropped to tied fourth alongside Will Besseling (68-66), Daniel Gavins (68-66) and Dale Whitnell (71-63) at 10-under.

Defending champion Nicolai Hojgaard (71-66) was tied 15th, while three-time Major winner, the 51-year-old Padraig Harrington (69-70) was tied 23rd.

