New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Former wicketkeeper-batter Mark Greatbatch has been elected as the new president of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the board announced in a press release on Wednesday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The release also revealed that NZC recorded a profit of NZ$ 2.2 million for the financial year, a remarkable turnaround from the earlier projected deficit of NZ$ 6.8 million.

Also Read | Former Wicketkeeper-Batter Mark Greatbatch Elected as President of New Zealand Cricket Board.

Greatbatch, who represented New Zealand in 41 Tests and 84 ODIs between 1988 and 1996, has previously worked as head coach and selector for the men's national team. He takes over from Lesley Murdoch, who has completed her three-year tenure as president.

"I want to convey my enormous gratitude to Lesley for her professionalism as the NZC President over the past three years, and for her great support for the game as well as the organisation," NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | VfL Wolfsburg vs Manchester United, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UWCL Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"I also want to welcome and congratulate Mark as our new President and wish him well in the role. We are fortunate in New Zealand cricket to have such strong figures wanting to contribute and give back to the game," she added.

In 2024, NZC returned a surplus of NZ$ 8 million.

"NZC's financial position is a strong one," Puketapu-Lyndon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"A small net surplus represents a significant outperformance against budget, reflecting prudent management and disciplined oversight - through what was a challenging operating environment," she added.

"Cricket here has never been a one-size-fits-all affair and NZC places great value in the ability of our Major and District Associations, and clubs to understand what works best in their regions and catchments," she noted.

"We're committed to working closely with them to ensure they're well equipped to service the grassroots environment upon which our entire game is based," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)