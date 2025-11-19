UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United have started their campaign on a bright note in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with three wins on the bounce. The Red Devils are currently third in the points table behind Barcelona and Lyon, but that could change when they take on Wolfsburg in their latest fixture this evening. The team has been clinical in front of goals, but they will still feel they have it in them to improve further. Opponents Wolfsburg won their first two matches but suffered defeat at the hands of Lyon, which pegged them back. They will now look to bounce back in this tie. Wolfsburg versus Manchester United will start at 11:15 PM IST. Italy 1-4 Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Landslaget Secure World Cup Qualification For First Time Since 1998.

Wolfsburg are known for their attacking play with the likes of Ella Peddemors, Kessya Bussy, and Vivien Endemann excelling in their role behind central striker Alexandra Popp in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Justine Kielland and Janina Minge will be trusted with breaking up the opposition's passing lines in central midfield. In defence, expect Caitlin Dijkstra and Camilla Küver to form the partnership.

Manchester United will be without Millie Turner and Celine Bizet, with the duo likely back in 2026. Elisabeth Terland will be the central striker for the visitors, with Melvine Malard and Fridolina Rolfö creating chances from the wings. Hinata Miyazawa is the defensive midfielder with the task of sitting back and shielding the backline. Ella Toone and Lisa Naalsund will look to provide the attacking impetus in the central areas. Scott McTominay’s Wonder Strike Fires Scotland to First FIFA World Cup in 28 Years After 4–2 Win Over Denmark.

When is VfL Wolfsburg vs Manchester United, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match VfL Wolfsburg vs Manchester United, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Wednesday, November 19 Time 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

Manchester United will dominate this game and secure a 1-2 victory.

