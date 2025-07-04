Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant's (MBSG) Dippendu Biswas is living the dream that every young footballer aspires to, representing their favourite club at the highest level. But it's his hard work and dedication to the sport that have helped him turn that dream into reality.

The 22-year-old from West Bengal had always imagined himself wearing the iconic Green and Maroon on the big stage, and now, he's doing just that.

His raw talent was apparent early on, but he had to refine his professionalism to meet the demands of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Biswas made his debut in the 2023-24 ISL season, featuring in five matches as Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their first-ever ISL Shield.

He built on that promise in the following campaign, making 14 appearances, contributing to five clean sheets, scoring once, and providing two assists. Versatile and composed, he slotted in both at centre-back and right-back, playing a key part in the club's march to the ISL double.

"It felt amazing to become champions with MBSG. It is truly one of the best clubs in India, and the fanbase is absolutely crazy. I'm genuinely grateful to be a part of this club," Biswas shared in a conversation with MBSG TV.

The defender shared how he went from the reserves to earning a place in the MBSG first team and later getting called up to the Indian U-23 squad for two exposure friendlies in June.

Biswas said it was his determination that helped him reach this stage.

"I played in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and then got into the MBSG reserves team. I always had this strong determination that I have to play better and get a chance in the Indian team. That motivation kept me going. When I joined the team for the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), the coaches told me, 'If you perform well here, you'll get a chance to move up to the senior team.' And that's exactly what happened," he added.

Biswas has been a Mariner ever since and has completed the epic full circle, from being a fan to becoming a player for the club.

He recalled going to the stadium with his friends and cheering for the team, never imagining he would one day wear the same jersey on the pitch.

"As a fan, I had watched many matches at the Mohun Bagan ground. I used to support the club and felt great when they won. I would watch the fans cheering loudly and now, I'm playing for the very club I once supported. It feels amazing. I never imagined I'd make it to the MBSG senior team. It's a matter of pride for me," he shared.

This season was even more special for him, as he got to celebrate the ISL Cup with his parents on the pitch, something which remained unfulfilled in the 2023-24 campaign when they lost the final to Mumbai City FC.

"Having my parents beside me in the final made it extra special. Last time they came, we lost the final. But this time, we did it and it felt really good," Biswas spoke with pride.

Biswas has enjoyed a successful start to his senior career, but he believes there's always more to strive for, as one should never settle for what has already been achieved. His next goal would be to keep pushing himself and unlock his full potential.

"It's important to honour the jersey we wear and give our all to help the team become champions (again). This is not just a club; this is our mother club. You must've heard it from the fans, and the same goes for me," he commented. (ANI)

