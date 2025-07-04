India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Indian batting particularly their lower middle order inflicted heavy damage on the English bowlers on the second day of the Edgbaston test. The visitors, led by skipper Shubman Gill’s double century, managed 587 runs in their first innings. It was an improvement or sorts for the Indian side considering they failed to capitalize on good starts in the last match to convert them into winning total. Shubman Gill Records: Here’s List of Achievements of Team India Test Captain During His Record-Breaking 269-Run Knock in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

England in reply lost three early wickets but Joe Root and Harry Brook have stabilized things a bit and all eyes will be on them now. England versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 3:30 PM IST. Akash Deep, who was inducted into the playing eleven, picked up a brace early on in the innings. He will be a key player here due to his ability to swing the ball late. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj will need to support him well by sticking to a tight line and length. Every run matters in this game and India cannot let England get off to a flier here. Washington Sundar should also come into play this evening.

Joe Root has led England countless times out of trouble, and he will need to come up with a big score for the hosts to save this contest. He is excellent at forging partnerships and with Harry Brook, known for his aggressive scoring, England can score big with the duo at the crease. Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith have key roles to play as well in this game. An important day of test cricket awaits us and the first hour or so could well decide which way this day goes.

India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Date Friday, July 4 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 is being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 4. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Shubman Gill's Unbeaten Century and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fighting Knock Help India Score 310/5 at Edgbaston.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. Expect a tough day of play with England likely to bat for two sessions here.

