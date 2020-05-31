Sports News | MCA Defers Apex Council Meeting

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) The Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, scheduled to be held online on Monday, has been deferred as the chances to organise a meet which officials can attend in person, have improved.

The central government has announced that several lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 8.

The Apex Council meet was scheduled to form an ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee.

A Council member told PTI that meeting could be held after June 8 after the "unlock" guidelines come into effect.

Apart from forming ad-hoc CIC, the Apex Council was to decide the on AGM date and discuss about 2020-21 cricket season.

Cricketing activities in Mumbai have come to a grinding halt as it is one of the worst affected cities by the deadly COVID19 pandemic.

