Shillong, Nov 20 (PTI) The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) president Naba Bhattacharjee as the manager of the Indian senior women's cricket team for the upcoming Australia tour, officials said.

The first and the second ODI will be held in Brisbane on December 4 and 7, respectively, while the third ODI will be held at Perth on December 10, they said.

"The tour committee has informed me and all concerned about my selection as the manager. It is a privilege and I am excited for the job," Bhattacharjee told PTI.

"I shall strive to promote the game further among the youth of the indigenous community of the state. I am grateful to Jay Shah for the assignment," he said.

Bhattacharjee said the appointment is an honour for the state and all the people who love the sport.

Having served in the New Area Development Programme of the BCCI, Bhattacharjee has been instrumental in the development of cricket in Meghalaya for the past 15 years, securing the state's permanent membership in the Board in 2018 besides having been a part of many BCCI domestic and international events in the past.

