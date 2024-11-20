Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 20: The Argentina national football team along with the talisman player and captain Lionel Messi is expected to travel to Kerala for an international football match next year.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook, to announce that the Argentina national team will visit Kerala next year, adding that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also expected to join the team. Messi, last played in India back in 2011 when Argentina locked horns with Venezuela in an international friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata which ended in a goalless draw. Lionel Messi Equals Record for Most Assists in International Football, Achieves Feat During Argentina vs Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match.

"Kerala is a land where football is embraced with love and passion, transcending the boundaries of nations and cultures. The visit of the Argentina national team, the reigning world champions, to Kerala next year is a testament to our love for the sport, which captivates the world with awe. It is expected that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, will also join the team," Vijayan stated.

Lauding the state of Kerala for its "love and passion" for football, the Chief Minister said that this "extraordinary gift" to the sports enthusiasts of the state was made possible through the persistent efforts of the Kerala government. He further added that this moment will resonate Kerala's name on the global sports map. Argentina 1–0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Nets Match-Winning Goal To Secure Three Points for Lionel Messi and Co.

Kerala is set to make history as FIFA World Cup Champions Argentina are expected to visit next year! This dream is becoming a reality thanks to the State Government’s efforts and the support of @AFASeleccionEN. Let’s gear up to welcome the champions and celebrate our love for… pic.twitter.com/gT1yBrjJ9b — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 20, 2024

"This extraordinary gift to Kerala's sports enthusiasts, which many considered impossible, was made possible only through the persistent efforts of the state government. The business community in Kerala has graciously expressed their willingness to bear the financial costs. The Argentinian Football Association, which maintained a favorable stance from the beginning, is expected to make an official announcement during their visit to Kerala in the next one and a half months," Vijayan stated.

"This will be a moment when Kerala's name resonates loudly on the global sports map. The visit of the Argentina team will invigorate Kerala's sports culture and the sports sector as a whole. Let us unite with excitement to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Messi and his team," he added.

Earlier, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman also announced that they had invited the Argentina national football team, and the team has agreed to play the friendly match.

"As part of further encouraging sports, we invited the Argentina national football team to Kerala. Last week, I travelled to Spain and held discussions with the representatives of the Argentina national football team. They have agreed to play a friendly match in India in 2025," V Abdurahiman told ANI.

The 62-year-old further said that the government has undertaken several initiatives and focused on boosting the sports economy with large-scale campaigns. Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Game-Changing Podcast Guest On His YouTube Channel, Could It Be Lionel Messi? (Watch Video).

"To promote football in Kerala, the government has undertaken several initiatives and focused on boosting the sports economy with large-scale campaigns. Six months ago, we successfully organized Kerala's first-ever sports conclave, attracting private investments worth over Rs 5,000 crores. Most of these projects are already underway. As part of further encouraging sports, we invited the Argentina national football team to Kerala. Last week, I travelled to Spain and held discussions with their representatives," the Kerala Sports Minister added.

Abdurahiman added that the official announcement for the visit be made by Argentina. He went on to say that the match will be conducted under government supervision. "They have agreed to play a friendly match in India in 2025...The match will be conducted entirely under government supervision, with the financial backing of Kerala's trade community. It will be organized in a highly inclusive manner. The world's number-one football team, Argentina, led by players like Lionel Messi, will grace the occasion. The official announcement will be made by Argentina, and a joint declaration will follow during their visit to Kerala in the next one and a half months," the Kerala minister added. Lautaro Martinez Joins Diego Maradona As Fifth Top Goal-Scorer For Argentina, Achieves Feat During Country's Win Over Peru in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Recently, Argentina's World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi equalled Portugal icon and contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most hat-tricks for a national team during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Bolivia.

In 2023, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career on Monday night, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career. With this award, Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the prestigious award. He represents the club Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

The young boy from Santa Fe who made his first appearance in 2004 has enjoyed a career that can be deemed nothing short of a fairytale. Messi's career which lasted for almost 30 years saw him heartbroken in 2014 after missing out on the World Cup and eight years later channelling the inner Maradona and redeeming himself by bringing the most prized possession - the World Cup trophy back to his homeland, Argentina. (ANI)

