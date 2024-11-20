Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo share a great bond. The Premier League club made him a star and efficient Ronaldo also delivered for the Red Devils. Even though his second spell at the club was not celebratory, Ronaldo was never blamed by any Man United fan for his decision to leave the club in 2022. Erik ten Hag was at the centre of the conflict and after his departure and Former Portugal international Ruben Amorim’s appointment, Luis Saha suggests that Ronaldo would love to represent the Old Trafford side again. Cristiano Ronaldo to Leave Al-Nassr! Report Suggests Saudi Pro League Rival Ready With Offer For Portuguese Star.

Talking to Betfred, former Man United striker and Ronaldo’s teammate Luis Saha said, “Cristiano does have a connection with Ruben Amorim, but I don’t believe he would sign him purely because he’s his friend. He wouldn’t sign him just to please him, he would only do it if he believes Cristiano can help. If there was an opportunity to come back, I’m sure Cristiano would love to return and help the club because he would love the challenge. If he has the chance, he will come.” Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Game-Changing Podcast Guest On His YouTube Channel, Could It Be Lionel Messi? (Watch Video).

While moving back to Europe and joining Manchester United would be a big step for Cristiano Ronaldo, he is always ready for a challenge and we will have to wait for the official announcement from either party. Currently, Ronaldo is enjoying a solid run of form at Al-Nassr and with the Portugal National Football Team also.

