New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez took an indirect jibe at India's star batter Virat Kohli but England's former cricketer Michael Vaughan came in Kohli's defence with a hilarious reply.

During England's clash against Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ben Stokes struck a crucial ton to power the Three Lions to a score of 339. His 108 in 84 balls set the tone of the game which allowed England to secure their second victory in the tournament.

While commending Stokes for producing an exceptional performance under pressure while also taking an indirect jibe at Kohli calling his ton in Kolkata against South Africa a "selfish approach" Hafeez posted on X, "Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 Good under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach."

Vaughan responded to Hafeez's comments claiming that Hafeez's constant jibes at Kohli come from the fact that the Indian batter bowled him during a match between India and Pakistan in 2012.

"Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli!!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him," Vaughan wrote on X.

Virat's knock against South Africa was quite special as he created history on his 35th birthday by scoring his 49th ODI century, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons, and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, a rampant India ran riot at the Eden Gardens, decimating South Africa by a whopping 243 runs in the battle of one and two in the points table on Sunday.

This marked India's eighth win in as many matches maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament so far. The Men in Blue will now face the Netherlands in the final group-stage game on Sunday. (ANI)

