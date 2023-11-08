Indian cricket team's bowling attack has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Specially the seam attack of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah has been devastatingly destructive taking wickets in bulk. They dismissed Sri Lanka and South Africa for 55 and 83 in their last two matches respectively. Former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza made an allegation on a chat show that ICC gives different ball to India and that is the reason of it swinging and seaming unnaturally. Mohammed Shami responded as he shared an Instagram story calling Raza's statement as rubbish and told him to listen to Wasim Akram, who explained why Indian bowling unit is performing so well. Shami also used a popular meme reference of 'Just Wow' to sum up the allegation. Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Levels Serious Allegations, Claims India Being Handed Different Balls by ICC or BCCI During World Cup 2023 Matches; Seeks Investigation (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Former Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Raza

Mohammed Shami Instagram Story (Photo Credits: mdshami.11/Instagram)

