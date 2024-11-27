New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain as she continues to undergo rehabilitation.

The 30-year-old former world champion has not competed since her fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg category at the Paris Olympics in August.

"Mira is still in rehab after the Paris Olympics. She will not be taking part in this World Championship," chief national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

Chanu had been in a race against time to recover for the Paris Games after she suffered a hip injury at the Asian Games last year. There were murmurs surrounding her fitness even as she competed at the Olympics.

Her dream to win an Asian Games medal -- the only medal missing from her overflowing trophy cabinet -- was dashed last year but the Manipuri, despite all the injuries, is determined to stand on the podium at the the continental event.

"It is important for her to recover well as we will need to begin preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," Sharma added.

Gyaneshwar Yadav to lead Indian challenge

In Chanu's absence, Commonwealth Championship gold medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav will spearhead the Indian challenge at the World Championships, beginning on December 6. The 21-year-old will represent India in the 49kh weight class.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi (55kg) and national championship and Khelo India Weightlifting League gold winner Ditimoni Sonowal (64kg) are the other two Indian lifters who will be competing at the world event.

Sharma, who is hopeful of a positive result, said, "The new kids are coming up, they are doing well. This is an opportunity for them to rub shoulders with the best in the world."

The three are currently part of the national camp in Patiala and will leave for Bahrain early next week.

Squad:

Women: Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Ditimoni Sonowal (64kg).

