Pakistan Likely XI for ZIM vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024: The ongoing PAK vs ZIM ODI series 2024 has seen two Pakistan National Cricket Team in action, one where their batters were completely outclassed, and the other where they demolished their opponents. With the three-ODI series level at 1-1, Pakistan will head into the series decided on November 28, hoping their batting will fire again, and ensure that they win their second consecutive ODI series, having beaten Australia Down Under 2-1, earlier this month. Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets in 2nd ODI 2024; Saim Ayub's Maiden Century, Abrar Ahmed's Four-Fer Help Visitors Level Series 1-1.

The third and final ODI of the ongoing PAK vs ZIM 2024 series, will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday and commence at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pakistan lost the first ODI, which was a rain-truncated encounter, where they were 60 for 6 when the weather played spoilsport, and Zimbabwe won the clash by 80 runs. However, in the second PAK vs ZIM ODI 2024, Pakistan completely ransacked their opponents, winning the contest by 10 wickets. Find out how the Pakistan XI might look like for the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 below.

Top-Order: With both Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique finding form, Pakistan are unlikely to break their opening pair for the final ODI. Kamran Ghulam, who is yet to shine in ODIs, might be given another chance given his performance in Tests against England. Pakistan management might be tempted to bring in Haseebullah Khan as well as a power hitter. PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

Middle-Order: The middle picks for itself, with the likes of Mohammed Rizwan, Agha Salman, and Tayyab Tahir in the squad. While forms remain a major concern for Pakistan, the experience Rizwan and Salman bring in is invaluable.

All-Rounders: With the presence of Aamer Jamal and Irfan Khan, Pakistan can opt to feature an extra batter or an extra bowler, given their expertise with both bat and ball. Jamal has been economical so far in both the ODIs, while captain Rizwan is yet to bowl Irfan in the series. Saim Ayub Scores Joint-Third Fastest ODI Century By A Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat By Scoring Maiden One-Day International Century in ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024.

Bowlers: For Pakistan, the spinners have been on a roll, with Abrar Ahmed shining on debut and Faisal Akram applying pressure on the other end. The likes of Saim and Salman have also pitched in with their part-time bowling, ensuring that pacers like Haris Rauf and Jamal do not get burdened.

Pakistan's Likely XI for 3rd ODI vs Zimbabwe

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Haris Rauf, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Faizal Akram, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, and Irfan Khan.

