Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have roped in Bengaluru FC central midfielder Jayesh Rane on a season-long loan, until the end of the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old versatile midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. With his proficiency in the middle of the pitch and with 103 league appearances to his name, Jayesh continues to be one of ISL's most experienced players as he makes a return to his hometown of Mumbai.

Also Read | French Footballer's Union Criticises PSG, Threatens to Take Legal Action Against Ligue 1 Giants for Dropping Kylian Mbappe From Asia Tour Squad.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham said: "We are delighted to have Jayesh with us. He is a very experienced player with a track record of success and a deep understanding of what Mumbai City stands for and the region we represent."

"We have a lot of games this season and must ensure we have the squad depth to compete on multiple fronts; Jayesh will bring depth, energy and versatility to our midfield. I am confident that Jayesh will be a great addition to our group and look forward to seeing him contribute to the club and his hometown of Mumbai," he added.

Also Read | ‘It Ranks as One of the Luckiest Escapes’ Michael Vaughan Reacts After ENG vs AUS 4th Test in Ashes 2023 Gets Washed Out Due to Rain in Manchester.

Rane, on his part, said: "On the pitch, Mumbai City's ambitions are second to none and that can be seen from the recent success the club has enjoyed. But off the pitch, I understand what this club means to the fans and to the city.

"It's a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I'm fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here at Mumbai City."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)