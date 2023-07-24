Kylian Mbappe is one of the most popular in the current generation and the mastery the 24-year-old has shown on the football ground is second to none. Be it for France or Paris Saint-Germain, he has shown his class and scored heaps of goals. However, in the last couple of months, he has attracted a lot of buzz not because of his on-field exploits but due to the off-field controversies. Kylian Mbappe DROPPED From PSG’s Pre-Season Japan Tour Squad, Reportedly Put Up for Sale

Mbappe had shown his inclination to leave his Ligue 1 club at the end of his contract which is set to expire next summer. However, post his revelation, Parc des Princes are seeming desperate to sell him in a bid to receive a handsome fee in return for their top footballer. PSG has dropped Mbappe from their pre-season squad for their tour to Japan, emphasizing that the French captain either leave the club or agree to a contract extension. Alex Telles Completes Transfer Move from Manchester United to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

This from the Ligue 1 champions has received severe criticism from the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) in France. They have accused PSG of violating French labour laws by harassing Mbappe and stated that the star Forward must enjoy the same working conditions as the rest of the players. Moreover, the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionels has also threatened to take legal action against Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to protect Kylian’s rights.

