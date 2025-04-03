Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially opened player registrations for the much-anticipated third season of T20 Mumbai League, according to a release from MCA.

Known for showcasing Mumbai's finest cricketing talent, the league has been a launchpad for many rising stars. It offers players a chance to showcase their skills and make a mark on the grand stage. With the participation of eight teams, representing different corners of the city, the upcoming third edition will begin on May 27.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"This is a great opportunity for players to showcase their talent. Many top cricketers have made their mark through this league and we encourage players to make the most of this platform. T20 Mumbai League has been a stepping stone for city's cricketers, and Season 3 promises to be even more competitive. We look forward to seeing the emergence of new talent," said Abhay Hadap, Secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association, as quoted from a release by MCA.

Registrations are open to all MCA-registered players above the age of 16 years as they can register on MCA's official website before April 10.

Also Read | LSG vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 16.

MCA has also issued a tender document inviting bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate two teams in the upcoming season.

Established in 2018, T20 Mumbai League has emerged as one of India's premier franchise-based domestic T20 leagues, providing a dynamic platform for talented cricketers. The league has witnessed the emergence of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani, who delivered outstanding performances and went on to compete at higher levels of the game.

Returning after six years, the third season of T20 Mumbai League is set to reignite the passion of city's cricket enthusiasts. Tournament is scheduled to start from May 27.

Season 3 will feature eight franchises, North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and two new teams.

This presents an excellent opportunity for new stakeholders to become an integral part of this prestigious league.

Interested and eligible parties can obtain the bid document from the MCA office at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai upon a non-refundable payment of Rs 1 lakh via demand draft in favour of Mumbai Cricket Association. The documents will be available for collection from April 1 to 7, between 11 AM and 6 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)