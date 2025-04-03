Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be playing their second home game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Rishabh Pant-led side will host the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of the tournament on Friday, April 4. The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The exciting encounter between both sides will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both franchises have won one game out of the three they have played in IPL 2025 so far. LSG vs MI IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Hardik Pandya-led MI will be high on confidence as they face Lucknow in the away match. The five-time champions won their match in the IPL 2025 after they defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Lucknow, on the other hand, suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their previous encounter. The host will look to bounce back in their second home in the IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to keep the winning momentum with them. Ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match, take a look at the playing XI and impact players of both teams.

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram's poor form is the concerning factor for the LSG. However, given his experience and match-winning abilities, Markram is expected to retain his opening spot for the match against the Mumbai Indians. He will be paired up with Mitchell Marsh. At number three, Nicholas Pooran will come, which will strengthen the top order of the host.

In the middle order, LSG would hope their captain, Rishabh Pant, would regain his form. Pant has looked out of touch in the first three games. He is a key player for LSG in the middle order. Ayush Badoni and David Miller will play a supporting role. Shardul Thakur and Abdul Samad will have the responsibility to add the finishing touch in the lower-middle order. In the bowling department, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi and M Siddharth will lead the charge.

LSG Likely XI vs MI

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Mumbai Indians

Veteran Rohit Sharma played as the impact player for the five-time champions Mumbai in the previous match. He is expected to play the same role for his side during the match against LSG. Ryan Rickelton, who scored a match-winning half-century in the previous encounter, will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. At three, we could expect Will Jacks.

In the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will have the responsibility to score quick runs. Captain Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner will add more firepower to the five-time champions. In the bowling department, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur will lead the attack. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 16.

MI Likely XI vs LSG

Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

