KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match takes place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 03. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

It is a clash of last year’s finalists as Sunrisers Hyderabad look to avenge that defeat. With just one win from three games, KKR will be looking to bounce back. SRH too come into the contest with similar results, having won one out of three matches. Meanwhile, we have drafted the KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. KKR vs SRH IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (KKR), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Ishan Kishan (SRH).

Batters: Travis Head (SRH) and Aniket Verma (SRH).

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH).

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH) and Zeeshan Ansari (SRH).

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Sunil Narine (vc).

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Quinton de Kock (KKR), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Travis Head (SRH), Aniket Verma (SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH) and Zeeshan Ansari (SRH).

