Mumbai, December 30: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement, Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Promises All Possible Support to Indian Cricketer Injured in Car Mishap.

Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media.

According to the statement, BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. "My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Rishabh Pant Accident CCTV Footage: Video Shows Actual Moment When Indian Cricketer’s Car Collides With Divider.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is in Kolkata wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

Wicket-keeper and batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.

In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name. In 66 T20I the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37.

