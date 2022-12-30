Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible car accident while returning home from Delhi. Rishabh's BMW car crashed into a divider on the road of Hammadpur Jhal near the Narsan border of Roorkee. Fortunately, Rishabh managed to survive. The CCTV footage of the accident has been finally released. According to the video, the accident took place at 5.21 am on Friday, December 30th. Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Photos of Collision Show Indian Cricketer Severely Hurt.

CCTV Footage

CCTV footage of Rishabh Pant uncontrolled car colliding with divider...exact time of collision is 5:21am#RishabhPantAccident #RishabhPant #CCTV pic.twitter.com/mp6pV4izHf — Sachin Singh (@sachinsingh1010) December 30, 2022

