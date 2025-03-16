New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The crucial national camp of the Indian Shooting squad, for final preparations ahead of the International Shooting season, began at New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) earlier on Saturday. Almost all the 35-members of the squad, barring a few exceptions, reported on Friday (reporting day) itself and began hard-training under the respective coaches from Saturday morning. The first batch of Shooters leave for the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, venue of the year's first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun (Apr 1-11) stage, on March 26th, 2025. The South American leg continues thereafter in Lima, Peru, where the second ISSF combined World Cup stage will be hosted from Apr 13-22, 2025, according to a release from NRAI.

As reported earlier, double Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will be the only Indian athlete to start in two individual events, the women's 10m air pistol and the women's 25m pistol. Indian shooters will compete in 15 events across the disciplines of Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun, including 12 individual and three mixed team events.

"It is the first national camp of the year, so the main focus will be to first assess various improvement areas for various individuals. There are many seasoned national campers so their strengths and improvement areas we are mostly familiar with. The new Shooters will get more focus," said Dronacharya awardee coach Deepali Deshpande, who is now the Head Coach of the squad, as quoted from a release by NRAI.

Like first-time national campers among Shooters, there were also first-timers among coaches and decorated past international Shooters like Jitu Rai and Pooja Ghatkar, were seen trying to settle into their new roles as National Coaches quickly.

Among the new Shooters was national Air Rifle women's champion Ananya Naidu, clearly excited to be at the camp, saying, "Yes, it is wonderful. Although I have shot with all of them before in domestic competitions, but still to be around such great coaches and performers and getting focused time to pick their brains, is a wonderful feeling. I will try to absorb and learn as much as I can."

India has a proud record in recent times in ISSF tournaments and even in the previous year which saw a trimmed ISSF calendar given it was an Olympic year, they had topped the medal tally in the opening combined world cup stage in Cairo, Egypt, before going on to record a historic and unprecedented three medal performance at the Paris Olympics.

This year, the world's top shooters will be aiming mainly for the World Championships scheduled for October (Shotgun) and November (Rifle/Pistol). There will be a total of three World Cup stages for each discipline while two junior world cups, the second among them in New Delhi in September, are also scheduled. Also, on the international roster this year is the 16th Asian Championships in Kazakhstan in August. (ANI)

