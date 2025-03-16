Liverpool face Newcastle United in the finals of the Carabao Cup this evening at the Wembley Stadium, looking to put behind the disappointment of a UEFA Champions League exit. The Reds were knocked out by PSG at home on penalties, a result no one saw coming considering their form this season. Arne Slot looks on course to claim the English Premier League title but today could be a historic day for him by winning his first title as the Liverpool boss. Opponents Newcastle United play their second final in three years and after losing to Manchester United two seasons ago, they would be eager to avoid another heartbreak. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Diogo Jota will lead the Liverpool attack and Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been terrific in the playmaking role, should start as the no 10. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo would be involved as the wingers. Arne Slot likes the partnership of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the double pivot in central midfield and there is no looking past the duo. Virgil Van Dijk, who could be on his way out of the club next campaign, should lead the backline.

Anthony Gordon is suspended for Newcastle United, who are already missing out on Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury. Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Sean Longstaff make up for a dynamic midfield unit that provides solidity. Alexander Isak will lead the attack with Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes on the wings.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Eyeing their first title of the season, Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, March. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, England and it has a scheduled start time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final in India as the Carabao Cup has no official broadcast partner in the country. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match on any TV channel. For the Liverpool vs Newcastle United online viewing option, read below. Thomas Tuchel Announces His First England Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson Included.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Final Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to have a match pass worth Rs 29 to do the same. Expect a close contest with Liverpool claiming a win in extra time.

