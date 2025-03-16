The Premier League is back in action and so is Tottenham Hotspur. They will host Fulham in their next Premier League 2024-25 encounter at Craven Cottage in London. Tottenham Hotspur are currently having a really poor season where they are at the 13th place in the Premier League 2024-25 league table with only 34 points after playing 28 games. Coach Ange Postecoglou is under pressure although Spurs have won two out of their last four Premier League 2024-25 matches and also made a comeback against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg to advance to the quarterfinal. They will look to change their fortunes in the final gameweek ahead of the International Break and add crucial three points to their tally. In a good news for them, Rodrigo Bentancur will be available for selection after missing the UEL game due to suspension. Thomas Tuchel Announces His First England Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson Included.

Marco Silva's men, on the other hand, held their own when they visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December and left with a 1-1 draw. Consistency at home has been harder to come by for Silva's men in recent weeks as Fulham have also won just one of their last seven Premier League fixtures at their Craven Cottage, drawing four and losing an additional two in that time. They are at the 10th place in the Premier League 2024-25 league table with 42 points from 28 games. At home, Fulham will still have the upper hand over Postecoglou's men who have a steady offence but a leaky defence.

When is Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

A mid table clash awaits fans in the Premier League 2024-25. The Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London and it starts at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Rebranded JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Spurs will likely dominate this game and secure a 1-2 victory in the tie.

