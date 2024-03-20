Bengaluru, Mar 20: Kerala's Nayana James registered a personal best mark en route to the women's long jump gold medal at the third Indian Open Jumps Competition here on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Nayana leaped 6.67m to secure the gold. She improved her personal best by 17cm. Favourite Shaili Singh, with a solid season opener of 6.40m, had to be content with the silver. Nayana sailed to a distance of 6.67m, season's best, in her second attempt to take pole position. IOC Excludes Russian and Belarusian Athletes From Taking Part in Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh's 20-year-old Shaili was fancied to win the title but had to settle for a second place. Shaili started her campaign with a modest jump of 6.35m and progressed to 6.40m in her fourth attempt. However, she wasn't able to improve her performance in the remaining jumps to settle for the second spot. The men's long jump title went to Kerala's Muhammed Anees whose best effort was 7.94m.

Nayana James Wins Long Jump Event:

Nayana James wins the Indian Open Jumps with a huge PB 👏🏽 - Her new PB is 6.67m - Becomes tied #3 in the 🇮🇳 women's long jump all-time list - Went past earlier PB by 12cm - Early days into the season, but this is the best jump by an Asian woman in 2024#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/omaW5THOro — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) March 20, 2024

Another athlete to record a personal best was Tamil Nadu's 22-year-old Pavithra Venkatesh in women's pole vault as she scaled 4.15m. Tamil Nadu's M Gowtham scaled 5.10m in the men's pole vault competition -- 30cm better than his best -- to claim the gold. In men's triple jump, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold (16.76m) ahead of CWG gold medallist Eldhose Paul (16.45m) and Tamil Nadu's Selva Prabhu (16.32m).

