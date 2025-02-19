Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Top seeded Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat the Danish duo of August Holmgren and Elmer Moller in straight sets to enter the doubles quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 men's tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The Indian duo won 6-3, 7-6 (7) to book a last-eight stage berth.

They will take on another Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who registered a 6-0, 6-4 win over the Belgian duo of Michael Geerts and Britian's Billy Harris.

Finalist in Delhi last week, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Zimbabwe's Courtney John Lock combined to get past Canadians Alexis Galarneau and Kelsey Stevenson, winning 6-4,7-6(1) to also make the quarterfinals.

However, other Indians in action, including wildcards Siddhant Banthia, Parikshit Somani, Karan Singh and Nitin Kumar Sinha fell short.

In an upset, Russian pair of Petr Bar Biryukov and Ilia Simakin beat third seeds Aniruddha Chandrashekar and Taipei's Ray Ho 7-6 (3), 6 (5)-7, 10-4.

In the singles second round, eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau of Canada beat wildcard Michael Geerts of Belgium 6-4, 6-4, while last edition winner Valentin Vacherot of Monaco ended the run of Japanese qualifier Masamichi Imamura 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour to enter the quarterfinals.

Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina rallied past Jurij Rodionov of Austria, winning 6-4, 7-5 while qualifier Ilia Simakin of Russia proved too strong for Australia's James McCabe, prevailing 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the quarterfinals.

