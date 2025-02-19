Manchester City are lagging from a 2-3 loss in the first leg at home as they go on to face defending champions Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase. To book a slot in the round of 16, Man City will be required to win by two goals or by one, and then again the penalty shootouts in the Real Madrid vs Manchester City game. The fixture is scheduled to be played on February 20, from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The last game saw Erling Haaland score a brace but Real Madrid with late goals pulled it off. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Manchester City looked better than in many games they played this season in the last game. The team had a 55% possession and took the lead twice, once in the 19th minute and once with a penalty in the 80th minute, both struck by Haaland. The No. 9 looks extremely crucial for his side if they wish to turn the tides, but his availability for the games has been in doubt. He suffered an injury during the English Premier League game against Newcastle United they played in between. Read below to now if he is available for the game. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Will Erling Haaland Play in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Erling Haaland's availability for the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knock-out phase second leg game at Santiago Bernabeu is still in doubt due to his injury. However, the player traveled with the rest of the squad for this game, and if he was match-fit, coach Pep Guardiola would not afford to bench him in this eliminator.

Haaland has been the most crucial piece in the attack. The centre-forward has 19 goals and three assists in 25 EPL games, and eight goals in nine games in the UCL this season. If he is absent from the game, Man City might lack an able replacement.

