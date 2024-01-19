Christchurch (New Zealand), Jan 19 (AP) New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the fourth Twenty20 International against Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to field in the three previous matches in the series and Pakistan fell short in each subsequent run chase.

New Zealand has a winning 2-0 lead in the series after taking the first match by 46 runs, the second by 21 runs and the third by 45 runs.

Pakistan made one change Friday, naming Sahibzada Farhan in place of Azam Khan.

New Zealand is without Devon Conway, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at the team hotel along with bowling coach Andre Adams. Will Young joins the New Zealand line-up in Conway's place.

Fast bowler Adam Milne also returns, replacing spinner Ish Sodhi.

PLAYING XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitch Santner (captain), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan. (AP)

