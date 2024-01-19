The long wait for the fans is over as the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is set to commence with the opening ceremony on Friday, January 19, 2024. The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is the flagship event under the government of India’s Khelo India initiative, which promotes sports at the grassroots levels in the country. Maharashtra are the defending KIYG champions while Haryana are the only other team to have won the title. The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be held across four cities - Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy - in the state of Tamil Nadu. The sixth edition of the multi-sport under-18 meet will run till January 31. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: A Look at Five Things Unique to Sixth Edition of KIYG in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Friday at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, marking the beginning of a two-week-long sporting extravaganza. The event, slated to take place from January 19 to 31, will witness the participation of over 5,500 athletes across 26 competitive sports.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at the Chennai airport and then proceed to INS Adyar in a helicopter. From there, he will make his way to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in an open vehicle for the official inauguration of the games.

When and Where Will the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 Opening Take Place? Know Schedule, Date and Venue Details

The sixth edition of the Youth Games in India will begin in Chennai from January 19, i.e. Friday. The opening ceremony will take place the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chenna. The event will kickstart with the opening ceremony where PM Narendra Modi will launch the proceedings of the competition. The event has a scheduled start time of approximately 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Heavy Police Deployment, Five-Tier Security for PM Narendra Modi’s Chennai Visit on January 19.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 Opening Ceremony on TV?

Fans can get the live telecast of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 available on the DD Sports TV channel in India. For live streaming details, scroll down.

Where to Watch The Live Streaming of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 Opening Ceremony Online?

The fans can watch the opening ceremony of the 2023 KIYG live through online streaming too. To view the online live streaming of the Youth Games, fans will have to watch it on Prasar Bharati YouTube channel.

