London, Feb 1 (AP) Being under the threat of a heavy English Premier League sanction for overspending isn't stopping Nottingham Forest from being busy in the transfer market once again.

Forest started deadline day in England with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro from Portuguese club Sporting on Thursday in a deal that could become permanent at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, the club signed United States midfielder Gio Reyna, also on loan, for the rest of the season.

Along with Everton, Forest was referred last month to an independent commission for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. The clubs admitted to sustaining losses above the permitted threshold for the last three seasons — a maximum of 105 million pounds (USD 133 million) — and could be punished with a fine or a points deduction.

Forest's charge came after a 2022-23 season — its first in the league after a 23-year absence — when the club made an unprecedented 21 off-season signings at USD 160 million. It also spent heavily in the second-tier Championship in a bid to get promoted.

Maybe, that explains why Forest has been settling for loan moves for young players in this window. Reyna, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund, is 21 while Ribeiro is aged 18 and has already played in the Champions League with Sporting.

Premier League clubs have been unusually quiet in this transfer window, perhaps more careful with their spending in light of the charges against Everton and Forest. (AP)

