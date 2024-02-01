Record seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been with the Mercedes team for over a decade now. He won his first driver's championship with McClaren and six other titles with the team. A driver with the most podium finishes and most race wins is considered one of the finest racers of the generation and is even compared to F1 great Michael Schumacher who won seven world championships with Ferrari. Hamilton, currently third in the standing is 341 points behind leader Max Verstappen. The British star last won the title in 2020 and now it looks like he will be joining the Italian giants to revive his chances for the record-eighth title. Longest Race in F1 History: Amidst Heavy Rainfall, Formula 1 Witnessed Canadian GP 2011; Drivers Recall Experiences.

As per multiple reports Ferrari has been stalling on a contract extension for Carlos Sainz and, according to reports in Italy confident of signing Hamilton for next season. Earlier this month, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc confirmed a multi-year contract extension believed to take him beyond 2026, handing Hamilton a chance to replace Carlos Sainz who stands seventh in drivers standing this season.

Is Red Bull’s dominance leading Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari?

As mentioned earlier, Lewis Hamilton last won the Drivers title in 2020, after that win fans saw new star Max Verstappen taking over the pole position in the standings for the last two years. Hamilton even finished sixth – way below his standard in the standings last season. And with the recent form, Red Bull is sealing the Constructor’s title along with Verstappen taking home the driver’s title for the third consecutive year.

Many believe that this dominance by Red Bull could be the main reason behind Hamilton’s decision to change the team. The Ferrari team is not far behind the Mercedes in the standings and with the addition of Hamilton they may even challenge to the title in 2025. Mercedes and Ferrari both declined to comment at the moment.

