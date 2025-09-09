Nottingham [UK], September 9 (ANI): Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, just months after handing him a fresh contract following his successful campaign that guided the club to the Europa League, as per Sky Sports.

The decision comes after a period of growing tension between Nuno and the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis. In August, the 51-year-old openly admitted that his relationship with Marinakis was "not the same" and not so good compared to last season. This statement left the club's top brass surprised and baffled.

The situation worsened when Nuno publicly criticised the club's transfer strategy, expressing frustration over an unbalanced squad and warning that the team was very, very far from being ready for the new season.

Nottingham Forest have not yet identified a successor but are expected to move quickly in appointing a replacement. Among the names admired by the club hierarchy are Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino, and Fulham boss Marco Silva, according to Sky Sports News.

Forest said in a statement on Tuesday that read, "Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach," as quoted from Sky Sports.

"The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club," the statement said.

"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey," it added. (ANI)

